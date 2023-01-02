After four days of pretty even cricket and a thrilling fifth Day in the 1st Test at Karachi, the focus now shifts to the second test of the ongoing three-match series between Pakistan (PAK) and New Zealand (NZ) at the same venue. The second Test is scheduled to begin from January 2. The National Stadium in Karachi will host the action-packed second test, with a starting time set up 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Pakistan made a brave declaration on the final day of the 1st Test to desperately force out a result. Pakistan have played 4 Tests since the England series at home and are yet to win one. Babar Azam, Pakistan Captain, Says ‘Our Performances in White-Ball Cricket Upstaged Our Achievements in Red-Ball Cricket'.

Pakistan have been inconsistent in their batting approach. They have been influenced by England’s aggressive approach and tried to aimlessly replicate the same at times against New Zealand in the 1st Test only to fail badly. Despite glimpses of good performance from the likes of Imam-Ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel or Babar Azam, they have thrown away their wickets at bad times and are prone to frequent collapses. The inclusion of Sarfaraz Ahmed have given them some stability in the middle order but his lackluster wicketkeeping has kept them concerned too. Bowling has also failed to instill any confidence as the load of delivering wickets has been totally forced on Abrar Ahmed with little support from Nauman Ali. The fast bowlers had a forgettable home season till now.

For New Zealand, Kane Williamson getting runs is a very good sign for them. He has looked compact in his technique and didn’t face difficulty in playing longer innings. Tom Latham and Devon Conway looked good in both innings making impact partnerships. Although Ish Sodhi had a good game, New Zealand will need a bit more penetration and aggression from their fast bowlers to force wicket situations in the flat decks of Pakistan. PAK vs NZ 2nd Test 2022: PCB Announces Free Entry For Fans In the National Cricket Stadium, Karachi.

When is Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test will be played at National Stadium in Karachi starting from 2 January 2022 (Monday). The PAK vs NZ test match has a scheduled time of 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the PAK vs NZ 2022 in India. Fans in Pakistan can watch the test match on PTV Sports.

SonyLIV will provide the Live Streaming of the PAK vs NZ Test series 2022 online.

