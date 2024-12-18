Turin, Dec 18 (AP) Juventus got fans back on its side with a 4-0 rout of Cagliari in the Italian Cup on Tuesday.

The Bianconeri, who are the defending champions, will play Empoli in the quarterfinals in February. Empoli eliminated Fiorentina on penalties earlier this month.

Juventus beat Manchester City in the Champions League last week but had drawn four straight league matches and was booed off the field after a dismal draw at home to bottom club Venezia on Saturday.

Juventus survived an early scare from Cagliari and broke the deadlock on the stroke of halftime. Kenan Yildiz found Dusan Vlahovic in the center of the area with a delightful pass and, although he was closed down by four players, the Bianconeri forward managed to turn on the spot and fire in off the inside of the right post.

Teun Koopmeiners struck a fantastic free kick into the top left corner shortly after the break and Francisco Conceição, who had been a threat all night, scored in the 80th minute.

Juventus capped the night with a wonderful goal as Nico González raced from his own half and lobbed Cagliari goalkeeper Simone Scuffet. (AP)

