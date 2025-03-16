Sports News | From Women's T20 WC to WPL, Amelia Kerr's Continues to Be Spin-bowling Authority in Her Purple Patch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): A dream run continued for New Zealand and Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Amelia Kerr as she secured the Women's Premier League (WPL) title with the Blue and Gold franchise with a standout performance as a bowler, emerging as the leading wicket-taker of the season.

Kerr was the standout performer in the final against Delhi Capitals, getting 2/25 in her four overs, which included wickets of Jess Jonassen and Jemimah Rodrigues that never really let Delhi Capitals settle during their 150-run chase.

Kerr ended the season as a Purple Cap holder for most wickets, taking 18 scalps at an average of 15.94 and best figures of 5/38 in 10 matches.

Kerr has levelled with fellow MI all-rounder Hayley Matthews of West Indies (18 scalps this season) for most wickets in a single WPL season. At the second position is UP Warriorz spinner Sophie Ecclestone, who bagged 16 scalps in the 2023 season of the league.

Though she did not have a good tournament with the bat, scoring just 73 runs in eight innings, her dream run continues. Kerr's brilliant run started with the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. She played a crucial role in her team's memorable run to their first 20-overs world title. In the final against South Africa, she delivered a 'Player of the Match' title-worthy performance, scoring a 38-ball 43 with four boundaries, taking her team to 158/5 in their 20 overs.

During the defence of 159 runs, Kerr took figures of 3/24 in her four overs, which included wickets of Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch and Annerie Dercksen, which played a crucial role in South Africa getting restricted to just 126/9 and falling 32 runs short.

Kerr also took home the 'Player of the Tournament' award for taking 15 wickets in six matches at an average of 7.33, with best figures of 4/26, ending up as the tournament's top-wicket-taker. Her contributions with the bat were 135 crucial runs at an average of 27.00, with the best score of 43, which she saved for the finals.

Her exploits in T20I cricket earned her the ICC Women's T20I Player of the Year award for the year 2024, Across the year, Kerr scored 387 runs at an average of 24.18 and bagged her wickets at a strike rate of just 13.6 across her 18 matches. No New Zealand women's cricketer has ever taken as many wickets in a calendar year as Kerr's 29, as per ICC.

Coming to the match, after being put to bat first by Delhi who opted to field first, DC restricted MI to 14/2 in 4.3 overs. An 89-run partnership between skipper Harmanpreet (66 in 44 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and Nat-Sciver (30 in 28 balls, with four boundaries) pushed MI beyond the 100-run mark. G Kamalini (10) and Amanjot Kaur (14*) took MI to 149/7 in their 20 overs through their cameos.

Marizanne Kapp (2/11 in four overs) was exceptionally tight and economical with the ball, getting openers Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews. Jess Jonassen (2/26) and Shree Charani (2/43) also took two wickets each.

DC kept losing wickets regularly in their run-chase, sinking to 83/6 in 12.5 overs. Openers skipper Meg Lanning (13) and Shafali Varma (4) failed to fire while Jemimah Rodrigues (30 in 21 balls, with four boundaries) put up a fight. Later, a 40-run stand between Kapp (40 in 26 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and Niki Prasad (25* in 23 balls, with a four and six) helped DC put up a fight, but Niki herself ran out of support as DC could make just 141/9 in their 20 overs.

Nat-Sciver (3/30) and Amelia (2/25) were the pick of the bowlers for MI.

Harmanpreet won the 'Player of the Match' for her half-century. In 10 matches, she scored 302 runs at an average of 33.55 with a strike rate of over 154 and three half-centuries, with best score of 66. (ANI)

