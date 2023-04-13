Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 13 (ANI): Left-arm fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat enjoys being a quintessential Gujarati. In a light-hearted conversation with JioCinema, the Porbandar-born player took great pride in the culture he has grown up in.

"The first thing I do after coming back from any tour is to have Jalebi and Gaathiya, that's being a typical Gujju," he said on being asked what makes him a Gujarati. The same happens to be his guilty pleasure for Sunday snacking.

Also Read | IPL 2023 Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of PBKS vs GT T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

Unadkat, who led Saurashtra this year to a second Ranji Trophy in the last three seasons, also revealed his unabashed love for buttermilk. "I cannot have a meal without buttermilk. If I am travelling outside India, I take yoghurt add it to water, mix it and voila, my favourite buttermilk is ready," Unadkat said.

The 32-year-old also divulged his affection for handmade winter season Gujarati sweets his mother would make for him to carry on tours. "I carry Makhanas for snacking on tour but Til Mandvi Chikki and Adadiya Pak made by mom is a must in winters," said the Lucknow Super Giants player.

Also Read | Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About PAK vs NZ 1st T20I in Lahore.

Responding to quick-fire questions on players who would be called in typical Gujarati fashion, Unadkat said he would coin MS Dhoni as the Mota Bhai, Ishan Kishan and Rishab Pant would compete for being Harakh Padudo (enthusiastic and overzealous), Cheteshwar Pujara as Bhagwan No Maanas (the most innocent one) and Surya Kumar Yadav as Jalebi Jevo Seedho (as straight as a Jalebi).

Speaking on symbolic Gujarati celebrations, Unadkat admitted that Ravindra Jadeja would make for a better kite flyer. When quizzed about the best Garba performers among his teammates, Unadkat named his best friend Axar Patel. "I have seen him, and he does it well, but I can bet I am much better than Cheteshwar Pujara," he concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)