Gujarat will be hurting by the fact that they threw away a game which they were winning easily against Kolkata. Some poor death bowling combined with the brilliance of Rinku Singh meant Gujarat tasted their first defeat of the season. Such losses often tend to put a full stop to winning momentum which is crucial in tournament like these and the Gujarat Titans will be keen to avoid it. Next up they face the Punjab Kings in Mohali and it should be a fascinating game. Punjab too like Kolkata head into the contest on the back of a defeat and this was a meek surrender versus Sunrisers Hyderabad. The team has done largely well so far and will be eager to make home conditions count. Punjab Kings versus Gujarat Titans will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. Ravindra Jadeja Completes 200 Wickets in T20s, Achieves Feat During CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Match.

Shikhar Dhawan is in fine form at the moment and it will not be a surprise if he is amongst the runs again. Liam Livingstone is training with the squad and is in line to play his first game of the season. Kagiso Rabada was not part of the bowling unit against Hyderabad and he will be hoping to get a game in here.

Big news for Gujrat is that skipper Hardik Pandya is back training after missing the last match due to illness. Vijay Shankar and David Millers are the stalwarts with the bat in the middle overs and they could come in handy, particularly in run chases. Rashid Khan is the leader of the bowling unit and after a hat-trick in the last game, he will be raring to go.

Punjab Kings will be crossing swords with Gujarat Titans in their next match in IPL 2023 on Thursday, April 13. The game will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at PCA Stadium in Mohali.

Star Sports Network are the broadcasting rights holder of IPL 2023.

Punjab at home can be a tough team to face but Gujarat should get the better of them in this match.

