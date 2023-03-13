Nairobi, Mar 13 (PTI) India's Manu Gandas failed to push forward in the final round of the Magical Kenya Open as he shot a modest 1-over 72 and finished way down in 65th place here on Monday.

Gandas, who came into the DP World Tour on the strength of his winning the PGTI Order of Merit in 2022, had three birdies against four bogeys and finished at 1-under 283 for four rounds.

Also Read | ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2022-23 Semifinal 2nd Leg Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of ATKMB vs HFC Match in Indian Super League 9 on TV and Online.

Gandas, 26, who missed the first two cuts this season, has however made the cut in last three events and is now headed to South Africa along with Shubhankar Sharma, who missed the cut this week.

Jorge Campillo claimed his third DP World Tour title by two strokes. The Spaniard was seeking his first victory since the 2020 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, almost three years ago to the day. He showed no sign of nerves as he carded four birdies on the front nine at Muthaiga Golf Club.

Also Read | Ashleigh Gardner, Harry Brook Claim ICC Player of the Month Awards for February 2023.

In spite of a bogey on the par three 11th, cancelling out his fifth birdie of the day on the tenth hole, the 36-year-old held a three-stroke lead on the 18th tee.

Campillo finished with a par to sign for a five under par round of 66 and an 18 under par total, two strokes clear of Japan's Masahiro Kawamura, who recorded his best finish of the season as he finished runner-up on 16 under par.

Spain's Santiago Tarrio and Ryo Hisatsune shared third on 15 under.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)