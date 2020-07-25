Kolkata, Jul 25 (PTI) BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has tested negative for COVID-19 after he gave his samples as a precautionary measure.

The former India captain has been in home quarantine for more than a week after his elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had tested positive for the contagious disease.

Also Read | England vs Ireland 2020 ODI Series Schedule in IST: Get Fixtures, Full Time-Table With Match Timings and Venue Details of IRE Tour of ENG.

"He (Ganguly) is living with his ailing mother and family, so as a precautionary measure he took the test voluntarily and the report came negative on Friday evening," a source close to the BCCI president told PTI.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary Snehasish is recovering well and is expected to be discharged from the hospital in a couple of days.

Also Read | Chennai Super Kings, Harbhajan Singh Have a Hilarious Take on Virat Kohli's Post About New Shoes Launched by a Sports Brand.

"He is doing fine and also handling his office work from the hospital through virtual meetings. We expect him to be released in a couple of days," the source added.

Snehasish's family -- wife, mother-in-law, father-in-law along with their domestic help -- had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 20 at their Mominpur residence.

Since then, the elder Ganguly had shifted to their ancestral house in Behala where the BCCI President is based.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)