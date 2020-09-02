Bengaluru, Sep 2 (PTI) Indian drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh is looking forward to the resumption of Hockey Pro League this month, saying it will provide an insight into the combinations that the European teams employ and help in preparations for the upcoming season.

The League -- both men's and women's -- will recommence behind closed doors with powerhouses Germany and Belgium facing-off on September 22 in Germany.

"Both these teams are really good and of course we are eager to watch them play and we will be following these matches closely because it will give us insights into their variations, any new combinations they are using," said Singh, who is currently part of the on-going National Coaching Camp here.

The Indian men's team, which currently sits fourth in the table with 10 points from six games, will resume its FIH Pro League season in April next year against hosts Argentina.

With two wins, two draws and two losses against the Netherlands, Australia and Belgium, India looked in good touch in the FIH Pro League before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the calender.

Harmanpreet, who captained India to victory at the FIH Olympic Test Event in Tokyo last year, feels the Indian team has plenty of time to return to its formidable form and watching these matches will help the side prepare for the Pro League campaign.

"I feel we have enough time to prepare. Since we will be following these teams closely, we will be able to make timely implements into our game," he said.

Singh also credited the coaching staff for ensuring that the players maintain their fitness levels over the past five months when training was halted due to nation-wide lockdowns.

"The good thing that happened during the past five months was the Coaching Staff particularly our Scientific Advisor Robin Arkel kept a close watch on our fitness and diet.

"Even when we were on a break, we had a schedule to follow. I think these factors will help us bounce back."

