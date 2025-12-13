New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): The Global Chess League (GCL), a joint initiative of Tech Mahindra and International Chess Federation (FIDE), set the stage for season three with a spectacular opening ceremony on Saturday in Mumbai, unveiling this year's championship trophy and officially marking the start of a blockbuster chess celebration at Mumbai's Royal Opera House.

Adding to the evening's highlights was the official unveiling of the GCL Season 3 Trophy, the grand prize for which the world's best will battle over the next ten action-packed days. The ceremony was graced by Anand Mahindra, Chairperson of the Mahindra Group, whose presence underlined the league's ambition and growing global stature.

Also Read | Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour: West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari Urges Governor CV Ananda Bose To Conduct Independent Judicial Enquiry After Football Icon's Event at Salt Lake Stadium Turns 'Messy'.

He was joined by chess legends Viswanathan Anand, Arjun Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa, Harika Dronavalli, Volodar Murzin, and Alireza Firouzja, as per a press release from GCL.

Peeyush Dubey, Chairperson, Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, said, "The Global Chess League was conceived to reimagine the sport for a new generation, and Season 3 reflects the significant progress made toward that ambition. With a world-class roster, stronger fan engagement, and groundbreaking innovations, GCL is set for its most compelling edition yet. We are proud to bring this experience to Mumbai and to audiences worldwide."Gourav Rakshit, Commissioner, Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, added, "As we open season three in Mumbai, the Global Chess League continues to raise the bar for what a modern, global sports league can be. Our vision has always been to create a stage where the world's best compete alongside the game's brightest young talents, and this season delivers exactly that. We look forward to ten days of exceptional chess."

Also Read | Ashes 2025-26: England Security Clash with Camera Operator at Brisbane Airport Ahead of AUS vs ENG 3rd Test.

Arkady Dvorkovich, President, FIDE, said, "The Global Chess League has firmly established itself as one of the premier destinations for chess, bringing elite competition to a global audience in a fresh, modern, and exciting format. The GCL has an important role in FIDE's strategic effort to popularise the sport and make it more attractive to the broader audience. I am certain that Season 3 will continue this evolution, showcasing the world's best players and reinforcing FIDE's commitment to making top-level chess more engaging, inclusive, and globally accessible."

Reigning two-time champions Triveni Continental Kings, led by Alireza Firouzja, Vidit Gujrathi, and Zhu Jiner, return with their sights set on an unprecedented hat-trick. Speaking at the pre-tournament press conference, Firouzja, said, "India is the biggest country in chess right now. Playing here is very exciting, and I am looking forward to it."

Season 3 will continue to feature six teams and bring the world's elite onto a single stage. Among the marquee names headlining the season are Alireza Firouzja, Fabiano Caruana, Hikaru Nakamura, Wesley So, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Hou Yifan, Zhu Jiner, Bibisara Assaubayeva, and Alexandra Kosteniuk, alongside India's finest, headlined by the legendary Vishwanathan Anand.

This season will feature a two-second increment after the 40th move, to which Ganges Grandmasters' spearhead Anand noted, "I love having two seconds, even if it is after move forty. I grew up without increments, but it's nice to have them anyway. Last year, I played without increments and lost out on time!"

Reigning World Rapid Champion Volodar Murzin, donning the Fyers American Gambits this season, added, "Increments are good because they add more good qualities to the game."

India's rise as a global chess powerhouse forms a compelling backdrop to GCL's arrival in Mumbai. World Champion Gukesh D, alongside fellow standard-bearers Arjun Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa, and Vidit Gujrathi, headline a generation that has transformed the country into one of the sport's most dynamic forces.

Addressing the "home" setting, Erigaisi, who will partner up with Gukesh this season for PBG Alaskan Knights, said, "I am happy that the Global Chess League is happening in India. It is a great opportunity for all the Indian chess fans to come and watch the top players in the world. I am quite excited, looking forward to it."

This season, spectators inside the venue will once again benefit from GCL's signature in-arena enhancements, including real-time commentary delivered through personal headphones, AI-powered evaluation bars on large screens, and dynamic visual breakdowns, designed to create the world's most immersive live chess environment.

Coming into GCL Season 3 on the back of a standout year, with the league's rapid format providing timely preparation ahead of major global events, Alpine SG Pipers' Praggnanandhaa said, "World Rapid and Blitz (Championships) are for everyone. It's a difficult year in GCL with many big games. We have the champion of the Grand Swiss, the World Cup. Having a shorter-format event before the championship is definitely good for our preparations."

Played across 10 high-intensity days, GCL Season 3 follows a double round-robin format, with each team playing 10 group-stage matches before the Third-Place Playoff and the Grand Finale on December 23. Every match will be contested on six boards, featuring men, women, and prodigies competing together in GCL's celebrated inclusive format.

Speaking on the occasion, upGrad Mumba Masters' Dronavalli said, _"Very excited to be here and to play in Mumbai. It is a great feeling to see the league come to this city, and I hope fans come out to watch, feel the atmosphere, and experience the excitement up close." Fans in India can tune in to the JioStar network to catch every moment of the league, while spectators in Mumbai can witness the action in person, with tickets available exclusively on District. To keep up with every league update, fans can also download the official GCL app from their respective app stores.

GCL Season 3 officially begins tomorrow with a blockbuster opening tie between Triveni Continental Kings and Alpine SG Pipers, launching what promises to be a landmark edition of the world's first and only franchise-based chess league. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)