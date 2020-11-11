Brussels, Nov 11 (AP) Belgium goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski has left the national squad ahead of a friendly game against Switzerland after testing positive for COVID-19.

Kaminski had been called up this week by Belgium coach Roberto Martinez as a late replacement for Hendrik Van Crombrugge.

Kaminski plays for Blackburn in England's second division. He is the second Belgium international ruled out of the match because of the coronavirus after Eden Hazard. The Real Madrid forward has been quarantined in Spain.

Center back Thomas Vermaelen also will miss the game after Japanese authorities did not allow him to travel. Vermaelen plays for Vissel Kobe.

Belgium will play England and Denmark in the Nations League after the friendly against Switzerland. (AP)

