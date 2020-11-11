Rohit Sharma became the most successful captain in Indian Premier League (IPL) history after guiding MI to IPL 2020 triumph. This was Mumbai’s fifth title win, and all came under the leadership of the Hitman. The dashing opener indeed brought a revolution to the side after taking over the reins in 2013. He guided MI to glory in his first assignment as captain and didn’t look back since then. Rohit further helped Mumbai clinch the trophy in 2015, 2017, 2019 and eventually 2020. Well, majority of the fans are well aware of Rohit’s success in the blue & gold jersey. However, did you know that the dasher also lifted the 2009 IPL title with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers? Gautam Gambhir Wants Rohit Sharma to Replace Virat Kohli as India’s ODI & T20I Captain.

For the uninitiated, Rohit started his IPL career with Deccan Chargers as the Hyderabad-based franchise bought him for 4.8 crore during the inaugural 2008 auctions. The then youngster didn’t disappoint as he smashed 404 runs in his first season at an astonishing strike rate of over 147. His efforts, however, went in vain with DC finishing at last in the team standings. Virender Sehwag Terms Rohit Sharma As Best Captain in T20 Format.

Nevertheless, Rohit continued his stellar form in the 2009 season which took place in South Africa. He played several crucial knocks the Adam Gilchrist-led side emerged victorious in the tournament. Alongside scoring 362 runs in the season, Rohit – as an off-spinner – scalped 11 wickets in 16 matches which also earned him the ‘Emerging Player of the Tournament’ award. During the 2011 IPL auctions, Mumbai Indians bagged Rohit’s services for a whopping 9.2 crore, and we all know what happened after that.

