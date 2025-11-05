Bambolim (Goa) [India], November 5 (ANI): Gokulam Kerala FC cruised to a 3-0 victory over Mohammedan Sporting Club in their last Group C clash of the AIFF Super Cup at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday, as per the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Albert Torras' opener in the 28th minute set the tone for the Malabarians, followed by Samuel Lyndoh doubling the lead early in the second half. With just a few minutes left, substitute Juan Carlos Rico added a third to seal his side's victory and lift them to third in the group table, as both teams' campaigns came to an end.

Also Read | ICC Women's World Cup 2025: PM Narendra Modi Meets Winning Members of Team India at Lok Kalyan Marg Following Historic Triumph, Praises Their Grit and Comeback Spirit (See Pics).

In the fourth minute, Gokulam's Spanish midfielder Alfred Planas tested Mohammedan keeper Subhajit Bhattacharjee with a curling free-kick from distance, but the latter tipped it away.

The Black and White Brigade responded with counterattacks. In the eighth minute, midfielder Maharabam Maxion launched a shot from the edge of the box that missed the target. A minute later, Ashley Koli struck a thunderous free-kick that hit the frame.

Also Read | Sunil Chhetri Left Out of India’s Squad for AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers, Khalid Jamil Names 23 Probables for Bangladesh Clash.

The breakthrough arrived in the 28th minute when Shighil's shot deflected off Yash Chickro and fell perfectly for Spanish midfielder Torras, who smashed a fine volley to give his side the lead.

This boosted Gokulam's confidence, and they continued marching forward in waves of attacks. On the other hand, Mohammedan struggled to break Gokulam's solid defence. The Malabarians, piling pressure through Planas and Soyal Joshy, forced Bhattacharjee to draw another save right before the teams headed into the break.

Resuming the game in the second half, Gokulam Kerala continued on the front foot. In the 49th minute, Planas linked a coordinated play with Albert Torras before firing a left-footed attempt, only to be deflected by keeper Bhattacharjee.

After waves of persistent attacks, Akshunna Tyagi burst down the left flank in the 56th minute to deliver a low cross across goal for Samuel Lyngdoh to convert a tap-in and double the lead.

In the 86th minute, Gokulam Kerala struck their third when Planas' effort was initially saved by Bhattacharjee, but it allowed Spanish forward Juan Carlos Rico to pounce on the rebound and tap it in from close range. The goal sealed a 3-0 triumph for Gokulam Kerala, who ended their campaign with their first victory in the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)