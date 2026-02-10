Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 10 (ANI): Actor Tamannaah Bhatia began her tenure as the brand ambassador for the state-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) on Tuesday.

At an event in Bengaluru today, Tamannaah Bhatia was welcomed by MB Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries; KSDL Chairman CS Nadagouda; and other board members of the organisation.

The actress endorsed a few KSDL products, including Mysore Sadal soap, at the event. While addressing the gathering, Tamannaah Bhatia said, "It is the new chapter of my life as an artist, and I am so excited that in this new phase where I take on new roles, new challenges and new responsibilities, I get to be the face of Mysore Sandal Soap."

Tamannaah Bhatia was appointed as the brand ambassador for KSDL last year. The Karnataka government's decision, however, drew criticism, with many questioning why a Kannada actor was not chosen to represent the iconic state-run brand.

Following the backlash, the Large and Medium Industries Minister, MB Patil, stated that "the decision was made considering the actress's wide appeal, strong digital presence, and her ability to connect with the younger generation."

"Our target is to reach Rs 5,000 crore in sales by 2030, and in this context, a strong marketing strategy becomes vital. This appointment was made based on recommendations from marketing experts," he highlighted.

"Other leading celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, and Kiara Advani were also considered. However, after evaluating factors like ongoing brand endorsements, availability, and associated costs, Tamannaah was selected for her strong pan-India appeal, reasonable engagement terms, and remarkable digital reach with over 28 million followers," Patil said.

On the work front, Tamannaah will share screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in the folk thriller 'VVAN.'

According to the makers, VVAN is set in the deep forests of Central India and is described as a blend of ancient legends, hidden temples, and adventure. It has been shot in real forest locations. (ANI)

