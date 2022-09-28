New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Dreams come true when you are focused on what you want to achieve. Dhruv Kapila, the rising badminton doubles star, keeps proving that again after winning the International tournament at home with his partner Arjun.

The 22-year-old Dhruv Kapila hogged the limelight after his stellar performance at the 2019 South Asian Games by bagging three gold medals in Men's double, Mixed Double and Men's team. He was also a part of the Indian squad that scripted history by winning the first-ever Thomas Cup for India.

Also Read | Brazil vs Tunisia, International Friendly 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of BRA vs TUN on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

Dhruv Kapila, who along with his partner, won the India International challenge last week talked about the tournament and said, "From the beginning of the tournament, we had good matches. We played well against the Malaysian pair and then in the quarter-finals, we beat the Thailand pair. With the Malaysian pair, the match was difficult as we knew that they were really strong and had played some good badminton, but we were ready for it. We won 21:15 and 23:21 against them and with the Thailand pair it was a comfortable game win with a score of 21:14 21:12."

The pair had strong backing from their mentors who motivated them to push the limit and gave them the boost to achieve this feat. The shuttler commented on that by saying, "We had plans from the beginning of the tournament. Gopi sir and Mathias had told us that we have to win the tournament to show that we are on a higher level. And we did prove that. The final was a difficult match against Thailand's pair. They played some great matches earlier this year and were consistent even during the tournament. But we took that challenge and we prepared well. We knew they would hesitate in the crucial moment and we took advantage of that."

Also Read | Portugal vs Spain Live Streaming Online, UEFA Nations League 2022-23: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels to Watch POR vs ESP Football Match in India.

Dhruv now remains motivated to carry on this momentum as the pair head to Europe to compete in the French Open and the German Open in the coming days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)