Portugal and Spain will square off against each other in a high-octane football clash at UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on September 28. The match will be played at the Estadio Municipal in Portugal. This contest is a do-or-die match for both teams with a spot in the Finals of the European tournament on the line. Fernando Santos' men will head into this game on the back of an impressive 4-0 thrashing of Czech Republic while their Iberian counterparts suffered a 1-2 defeat against Switzerland in their previous match. Cristiano Ronaldo's side just need only one point to qualify for the semifinals but Spain must win in this fixture to progress further into the competition. UEFA Nations League 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo Trains With His Teammates Ahead of Portugal vs Spain Clash (Watch Video)

Portugal will be relieved as their star defender Joao Cancelo will return for the visit of Spain after a suspension kept him out in the last match. Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is expected again to lead the attack for the hosts despite suffering a horrific nose injury at Czech Republic. He would play alongside Diogo Jota and Bernardo Silva in the attacking third. For Spain, Dani Carvajal and Diego Llorente could return to the playing XI after missing out on the Switzerland match. Pedri and Sergio Busquets are likely to retain their places in the starting lineup. With a lot at stake, both teams would provide a great game at Braga.

When Is Portugal vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Portugal vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match will take place on September 28, 2022 (Wednesday). The match will be played at the Estadio Municipal and has a scheduled start time of 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Portugal vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of Portugal vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Sony Sports Network. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League in India. Fans can tune into Sony TEN 1 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of this match.

Is Portugal vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow Portugal vs Spain, UEFA National League match on online platform. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio subscribers can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming online.

