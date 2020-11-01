Northamptonshire [UK], November 1 (ANI): England's County Cricket Club Northamptonshire has announced that Graeme White has signed a one-year contract extension that will see him stay with the club until the end of 2021.

The left-arm bowler will also expand his coaching work with the club, completing the ECB Specialist Coaching Programme before working closely with the Club's Junior Pathway.

"I'm delighted to be extending my time with the Steelbacks, it's my home club and I've spent a lot of time here now and I'm looking forward to hopefully winning more trophies with them," White said in an official statement.

"I feel like I had a good season personally, everything clicked and it was coming out nicely when I was bowling and when I came in towards the end I got a bit of luck and got a few out of the middle of the bat," he added.

Just three bowlers have claimed more T20 wickets for Northamptonshire and White topped the wicket-takers list again in 2020.

"There's a lot of respect for Graeme around the squad and cricket in general. Not only does he bat, bowl, field, but he has leadership skills too and he's just a great man to have in your squad," said Head Coach David Ripley. (ANI)

