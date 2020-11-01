Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 54 of the Indian Premier League 2020. KKR vs RR clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 1, 2020 (Sunday). This clash provides another opportunity for fans of Dream11 Fantasy game to win some cash and here we're bringing you the tips for KKR vs RR clash in IPL 2020. The captain of your team fetches 2x points while the vice-captain gets 1.5x points and selecting the correct players in that position could prove to be a huge difference. KKR vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals.

Both teams are searching for playoff qualification and know that a defeat in the final game will see them being knocked out of the competition. KKR are on a downward spiral at the moment, while Rajasthan Royals halted KXIP’s five-game winning run in their last game and would come into this game full of confidence. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

KKR vs RR Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Ben Stokes

After struggling at the start of the competition, Ben Stokes has found his form and has scored a century and a half-century in his last two games. The Englishman had to get used to batting at the top but now has found his groove. Stokes also bowled in the last match, which makes him a must have in your KKR vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Team.

KKR vs RR Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Pat Cummins

The Australian has been very much the key player for Kolkata Knight Riders this season. Pat Cummins has picked up crucial wickets this season while also bowling at a great economy. Cummins has also contributed with the batting lower down the order, scoring quick runs and should be a pick in your KKR vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Team.

KKR vs RR Likely Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders (Likely Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy.

Rajasthan Royals (Likely Playing XI): Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi.

