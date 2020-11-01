Lionel Messi had been in the spotlight after he missed out on free last night during Barcelona’s match against Deportivo Alaves during their La Liga 2020-21 fixture. Alaves hosted the Catalan Giants and the match ended with a 1-1 draw. Luis Rioja from Alaves gave an early lead to the team with a net within the first hour of the match. At half-time, the team was at 1-0 with Barcelona lagging behind. But there was one moment when the visitors earned a free-kick and Messi who took a shot could not capitalise on the same. No sooner this happened, the netizens trolled the six-time Ballon d’Or winner mercilessly. Riqui Puig Left Out of Barcelona’s 21-Member Squad for the Match Against Deportivo Alaves, Check Out Predicted Playing XI for La Liga 2020-21.

A few of them even dug up the stats book to dig up the records. As per the record, Messi has scored only once out of the last 46 attempts made by him. A few of them posted pictures of the Argentine where he was seen talking to a referee and they had their version of the caption which said, “You know I can’t score open goals anymore.” A few fans of Cristiano Ronaldo also chipped in to the debate and mentioned how the Juventus star is better than him. For now, let’s have a look at the tweets shared by the netizens below:

Last 45 free-kicks for Messi = one goal only ! 🙃 pic.twitter.com/6xGE3MCMHc — Football Center (@FDLM30) October 31, 2020

Into the stands

Messi sends another free-kick into the stands — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) October 31, 2020

No longer playing for Barcelona

Someone said Messi is no longer in Barcelona. The one that’s been playing since is Jubril. 😩 — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) October 31, 2020

Sooner or later

Messi will start scoring sooner or later..... https://t.co/5oh87vdIPL — Munassar Ali (@munassar1988) November 1, 2020

Looks bit finished

Messi is looking a bit finished.... God prove me wrong pic.twitter.com/QaGDH1Bqpo — Denboy (@Denboy91) November 1, 2020

Talking about the goal by Barcelona, it was Antoine Griezmann who netted a goal at the 63rd minute of the match. However, Barcelona dominated the ball possession with 80 per cent. The Catalans had nine shots on target.

