Miami [US], March 29 (ANI): Grigor Dimitrov halted Carlos Alcaraz's dreams of completing the 'Sunshine Double' at the ongoing Miami Open, defeating the top seed 6-2, 6-4 in the quarter-finals.

The 32-year-old was fearless in his approach, blasting 24 wins and producing variety to overcome the Indian Wells champion, who was on a nine-match winning streak.

"I think overall to win against him you have to play at your best, that's just how it is. I came into the match very focussed and I think [it was] extremely clear what I had to do," Dimitrov said as quoted by ATP.

"Sometimes simplicity is genius. It's very, very hard to do it, especially when you play against an opponent like that, but I was really able to dictate the game, read the game a little bit better than last time. Overall, I think a very great match on my end and I'm just happy I finished in straight sets," he added.

Dimitrov crushed the ball as he maintained a tight court position and redirected it with ease, even hitting numerous return winners within the baseline. Dimitrov, aiming for his second Masters 1000 title (2017 Cincinnati), frequently worked his way forward, claiming 12 of his 16 net points, according to Infosys ATP Stats.

The World No. 12 led by as much as 6-2, 4-1, with a chance to go up a double break, but was forced to fend off a late onslaught from the two-time major champion.

The nine-time tour-level champion earned a vital break at 4-5 in the second set to seal the one-hour and 32-minute match.

"I was just using every opportunity I had. I think every second serve I had, I was attacking it. I was making sure I was putting him in a very difficult position. I had to keep on being aggressive, come to the net, move the ball around and not let him hit," Dimitrov said.

Dimitrov will take on fourth seed Alexander Zverev in a semi-final clash. (ANI)

