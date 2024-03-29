Miami [US], March 29 (ANI): The men's doubles duo of India's Rohan Bopanna and Australia's Matthew Edben stormed into the final of the ongoing Miami Open tennis tournament on Thursday.

The duo of Bopanna and Edben sealed a solid win over Spain's Marcel Granollers and his Argentine partner Horacio Zeballos by 6-1 and 6-4.

Bopanna and Ebden dominated the game from the very first moment. In the first set, the Indo-Aussie duo clinched a 6-1 win. In the second set, the opponents tried to make a comeback but Bopanna and his teammate kept their nerves cool and sealed a 6-4 win.

"Grand entry in the #MiamiOpen final! The legend and #TOPSchemeAthlete Bopanna and his Australian doubles partner Ebden enter their third final of the season beating Spain's M. Granollers & Argentina's H. Zeballos 6-1 6-4. The In-form pair back at No 1. Well done! Congratulations & best wishes for the finale folks," the Sports Authority of India (SAI) wrote on X.

Recapping the quarterfinal match of the Bopanna-Edben, in the first set for the India-Aussie duo was nothing short of a horror show, as numerous unforced errors put them on a backfoot and they lost it. But the experience and chemistry of this duo were evident in how they put the first-set loss aside to secure the next two sets.

They beat Australia's John Patrick-Smith and his Netherlands' partner Sem Verbeek in the QFs by 3-6, 7-6(4), 10-7. (ANI)

