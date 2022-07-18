Melbourne [Australia], July 18 (ANI): Zimbabwe won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B defeating the Netherlands and securing the final spot in Group B in the first round at Australia 2022 alongside Ireland, Scotland and West Indies.

Australia will host the ICC Men's T20 World Cup for the first time between October 16 and November 13, 2022, across seven host cities, with Geelong and Hobart playing host to the first round.

Zimbabwe's first match will take place on the second day of the Men's T20 World Cup against fellow qualifier Ireland in Hobart on October 17. The evening match will be played as part of a double-header, with West Indies taking on Scotland in the afternoon fixture.

"Today is an exciting day for fans with all 16 teams now confirmed for the first ever ICC Men's T20 World Cup being held in Australia," Michelle Enright, Local Organising Committee CEO, said in a statement.

"We congratulate the Netherlands and Zimbabwe on making it through a challenging qualifying event and look forward to welcoming them to Hobart and Geelong respectively in the first round," she added.

Runner-up Netherlands will join Sri Lanka, Namibia and the United Arab Emirates in Group A, playing their first match on the opening day of the World Cup in Geelong against the United Arab Emirates. This will be an evening match following 2014 champions Sri Lanka facing Namibia in the T20 World Cup opener. (ANI)

