Navi Mumbai, May 3 (PTI) Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to bat against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

Both teams did not make any changes to their playing XI.

Teams:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

