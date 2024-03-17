Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 17 (ANI): Gujarat Titans unveiled their jersey for the Indian Premier League (IPL) season this year, starting from March 22.

The official X (former Twitter) handle of the team unveiled the jersey.

"The wait is over! Here's unveiling our latest gear ahead of the TATAIPL2024 season!," tweeted GT.

Also, Delhi Capitals (DC) unveiled their jersey yesterday.

The 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start from March 22, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) set to clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a South Indian derby at their home arena--MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The schedule till April 7 has been revealed as of now, with the remainder to be announced later because of the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls, which will start from April 19.

Last year's runners-up Gujarat Titans and five-time champions Mumbai Indians will square off against each other in a mouth-watering clash on March 24 at Ahmedabad. The fixture has gained a lot of hype because of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya's move to his former franchise MI following two great seasons with GT, which saw him win the trophy with the side as captain in their debut season back in 2022. Pandya will be leading MI this time, replacing Rohit Sharma while Shubman Gill has taken over the captaincy of GT. On the same day, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will be starting their campaign at Jaipur.

Delhi Capitals will be playing their home fixtures at Vizag on March 31 and April 3 against CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively. Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will not be available to host the matches just days after hosting the Women's Premier League final on March 17.

In what will be the first-ever double-header on March 23, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will launch their campaign against each other at Mohali while two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will get their campaign underway in Kolkata.

Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2024 squad: Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Robin Minz. (ANI)

