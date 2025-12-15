London [UK], December 15 (ANI): Manchester City closed the gap on Premier League table leaders Arsenal to two points with a commanding 3-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, inspired by two goals from Erling Haaland, as per Sky Sports.

After Arsenal's late victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday had stretched the lead to five points, City responded in style. Haaland's brace, combined with Phil Foden's sixth goal in five matches, secured a fourth consecutive league win for Pep Guardiola's side.

Haaland opened the scoring in the first half with a header from Matheus Nunes' pinpoint cross before Foden maintained his fine goalscoring run by firing past Dean Henderson from outside the area. Haaland then sealed the win late on, converting from the penalty spot for his second goal of the match.

Manchester City's clinical performance left Crystal Palace, who had beaten Pep Guardiola's team in the FA Cup final in May, to lament a number of missed opportunities, as both Yeremy Pino and Adam Wharton came agonisingly close to scoring.

Foden's strike, drilled low into the net from 20 yards after a surging run by Rayan Cherki, was scored in front of England manager Thomas Tuchel, who is still weighing up his options in the No. 10 role ahead of next summer's World Cup.

Palace kept pressing in search of a way back, with Eddie Nketiah testing Gianluigi Donnarumma from a tight angle, but Haaland wrapped up the result by calmly slotting home a penalty after substitute Savinho was brought down by Henderson.

The strike, Haaland's 17th Premier League goal of the season, came after the Palace goalkeeper had denied him from the spot in the FA Cup final at Wembley in May.

City's win narrows the gap to Arsenal in second place, while Palace remain in fifth spot in the Premier League points table, two points away from the fourth-placed Chelsea after their win against Everton on Saturday. (ANI)

