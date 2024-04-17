Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 16 (ANI): Bangladesh's 15-year-old pacer, Habiba Islam Pinky will get a first taste of international cricket when the Tigresses welcome India for a five-match T20I series at home.

The up-and-coming pacer has already featured in U19 cricket for Bangladesh earlier this year when she was part of the tri-series that also involved Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Nigar Sultana Joty will lead the side in the five-match series, with Nahida Akter acting as her deputy.

This will be India's second tour of Bangladesh in the last two years. Last year, the 'Women in Blue' played three 20-over matches against Bangladesh and Harmanpreet Kaur's side won the series 2-1.

The upcoming T20I series will kick off India's preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The women's 20-over World Cup will kick off in September-October and will be played in Bangladesh.

India hold the third place in women's T20I rankings. Bangladesh are placed ninth.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the India women's team will arrive in Bangladesh on April 23. The first match of the series will take place on April 28. The second and third games will be played on April 30 and May 2 respectively. The final two matches will be held on May 6 and 24.

Bangladesh squad for India T20I series: Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Nahida Akter (Vice Captain), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shorifa Khatun, Dilara Akter, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Habiba Islam Pinky.

Stand By: Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi. (ANI)

