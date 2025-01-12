Melbourne, Jan 12 (AP) Hady Habib's history-making run at the Australian Open will continue after the first man to represent Lebanon in a Grand Slam singles tournament in the Open era became the first to win a match, defeating Bu Yunchaokete of China 7-6 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (6) on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Habib won three matches in qualifying rounds just to get into the field of 128 players.

Now he'll be one of the 64 to make it into the second round after his victory on Day 1 at Melbourne Park, which was achieved with the help of 61 winners, 36 more than his opponent.

Habib, who is ranked outside the top 200, was born in Houston, Texas; his father is Lebanese.

Habib went to Texas A&M University.

He represented Lebanon at the Paris Olympics last year, losing to four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz in the first round. (AP) AM

