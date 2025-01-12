In a blockbuster football event, Real Madrid will clash against arch-rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final on January 13. The Real Madrid vs Barcelona will feature some of the best footballing talents from across the globe, and look to prove themselves on the biggest stage in the first El Clasico of 2025. For, Barca Lamine Yamal will be in action, and has been in great touch in the last two El Clasico's. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 Match? Here’s the Possibility of French Star Featuring in Starting XI of El Clasico.

Yamal, who is the youngest to score in an El Clasico at 17 years and 105 days, has a stellar record against Madrid. In this season alone, Yamal has scored seven goals and had 12 assists across all competitions, including finding the back of the net in La Liga 2024-24 El Clasico. Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025: Robert Lewandowski Expects Barca to Beat Los Blancos in Super Copa de Espana El Clasico.

Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final Match?

Hansi Flick is unlikely to bench Lamine Yamal for this crucial Super Copa de Espana El Clasico. Yamal with his speed, has often cracked opponents' defense line, which is one of the weaknesses of Madrid. Barcelona's success also lies in how Yamal plays, and if a neutral venue will take the youngster out of his element.

