After a hard-fought away draw with Liverpool in the English Premier League, Manchester United have another daunting task awaiting them as they face Arsenal in the third round in the FA Cup. Ruben Amorim’s team have not won a game of football for a while now but the point gained against the Reds and the kind of fighting spirit they showed has lifted the spirits of the fans. Arsenal, fighting for the league title and alive in the EFL Cup, must turn their focus on getting past their fierce rival now in a competition they have won more than any other club in the history. Arsenal versus Manchester United will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 8:30 PM IST. Arsenal vs Manchester United FA Cup 2024-25: Ruben Amorim Aims For ‘Statement Win' Over Gunners to 'Improve Image'.

Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Ehtan Nwaneri are the players missing out for Arsenal through injuries. William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes are the two key players at the back but they are an aerial threat as well in the opposition box. Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, and Gabriel Martinelli will be part of the front three for the home team.

Marcus Rashford is back after illness, but he is unlikely to play for the club again. Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes will be the two attacking midfielders, slotting in behind Rasmus Hojlund. Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte will bring their energy in midfield to break up opposition play with Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui as the wingbacks. Manchester United Forward Amad Diallo Signs Contract Extension to 2030.

When is Arsenal vs Manchester United, FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Arsenal host Manchester United in what promises to be a blockbuster third round clash in FA Cup 2024-25. The Arsenal vs Manchester United match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London and it will start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Manchester United FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Networks has broadcasting rights to the Emirates FA Cup 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Manchester United FA Cup 2024-25 third- round match on Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For Arsenal vs Manchester United online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Manchester United FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will provide FA Cup 2024-25 live streaming in India. Fans looking for an online viewing option can watch the Arsenal vs Manchester United live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Manchester United should put up a fight here but it is highly unlikely they will progress further.

