Singapore, Oct 1 (AP) Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton was summoned to appear before the stewards for a potential jewelry breach ahead of qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday.

Shortly after third practice had ended at the Marina Bay Circuit, stewards announced that Hamilton was being investigated for an alleged infringement of Appendix L, Chapter III of the FIA's International Sporting Code, which prohibits the wearing of jewelry.

The summons appeared related to Hamilton's nose stud, which he had previously removed when the FIA's jewelry ban was applied.

Hamilton went on to take part in qualifying at Singapore.

Hamilton kept his nose stud in at the Monaco GP in late May after motorsport's governing body extended the exemption on drivers wearing jewelry until the end of June.

But he expressed frustration at the issue.

“Honestly, I feel like there's just way too much time and energy being given to this,” Hamilton said in Monaco. “We shouldn't have to keep on revisiting this thing every weekend. We've definitely got bigger fish to fry.”

Earlier in May, he protested the FIA's crackdown on body piercings by showing up at the Miami GP wearing every piece of jewelry he could fit on his body and suggesting he was willing to sit out races over the issue. (AP)

