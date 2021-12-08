Panaji (Goa) [India], December 8 (ANI): FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando said he was delighted for his players and coaching staff after the team registered their first win of the Indian Super League (ISL) season as they beat SC East Bengal 4-3 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on Tuesday.

The Gaurs emerged victorious in a topsy-turvy game that saw Goa being pegged back thrice before finding the winner through Alberto Noguera in the 79th minute.

"For me, I'm happy for our fans, for the players and the coaching staff because they are working so hard and then we lose three games so it's difficult. But trust me I'm happy for them. In my mind, I'm still thinking of the last three games and how we improve from it," said the head coach in a post-match presentation.

"Sometimes when the team is not in a good situation and the score 1-0 or 2-1 it is important to keep calm and to connect with the players and ask them not to take stress and tell them that the game is ninety minutes and hence it's important to be attentive at this moment," he added.

Ferrando further said that apart from winning, FC Goa also wants to improve the personal game of the players.

"In FC Goa the most important thing apart from winning the games is to improve these players and step by step make them have a good feeling on the pitch. Normally it's very easy to help Nemil and to help the likes of Devendra but the important thing is to control the atmosphere to make them feel better on the pitch and then step by step give Nemil more minutes," said Ferrando.

FC Goa is up against Bengaluru FC in their next fixture at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday whereas SC East Bengal will face an in-form Kerala Blasters FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Sunday. (ANI)

