Johannesburg [South Africa], July 3 (ANI): South Africa men's team physiotherapist Craig Govender has praised the players for the way they maintained their fitness during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Proteas men's High-Performance training squad returned to training on Monday after more than a three-month hiatus following approval from the Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture, Nathi Mthethwa last Friday.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Named Captain As Michael Hussey Picks His All-Time 'Fearsome' IPL XI, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in the Team.

Players will train in small monitored groups with identified coaches from their nearest franchise teams.

"Not being with the players these last few months has been a challenge. I had to trust them to do the activities that had been put in place for them. It was quite nice to see that all of them have done what they were supposed to. We're always communicating so if there were problems we have been rectifying them but overall, things look extremely good and I am very happy with the shape the players have returned in," Govender said in a release.

Also Read | England vs West Indies 1st Test 2020: Not Jason Holder or Shai Hope, These Three Players Can Be Match-Winners for Windies.

The 45-man training squad was announced on Monday to resume training, with most of those players also scheduled to participate in the 3Team Cricket Solidarity Cup scheduled for Nelson Mandela International Day, July 18.

These sessions will be in accordance with the guidelines set out by the Cricket South Africa's (CSA) COVID-19 Steering Committee and approved by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), an arm of the National Department of Health.

Govender was also happy that some of those players carrying niggles prior to lockdown now appear to be over those problems.

"Each one had a programme and that has obviously allowed guys to get much better during this period. They obviously allowed their bodies to rest and get these certain areas better over time," he explained.

The Proteas physio also highlighted the importance of a phased approach to normal training, especially in the days and weeks ahead. He does not want players to get too excited, especially after being locked up for so long.

"Everyone's excited to go outside and to get the sun. Vitamin D on the body is a big thing, but we also have to put some rope around the guys and make them understand that they can't go really hard. They still need to make sure they need to have all those muscles activated before activity. They need to build up and get their bodies in tune with the requirements, so it's about progression and very good warm-ups will be essential and that's something we will be emphasising as training resumes," he said.

"Everything has to be done progressively. So for instance, with the bowlers, we can't get them to go straight out of the block. We have to do it in a phased system and that's pretty important," Govender added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)