New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is likely to make a comeback for India against South Africa in the upcoming T20I series starting from December 9. Hardik is set to play for his domestic side Baroda first in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) against Punjab on December 2 to assess his fitness.

According to BCCI sources, he has received clearance from the Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru to play.

Also Read | Ex-Australia Opener Michael Slater's Cricket NSW Life Membership, Hall of Fame Status Revoked After Domestic Violence Offences.

With the BCCI set to announce the T20 series squad soon, the selectors will keep a close eye on Pandya's fitness and performance in SMAT.

Hardik's last appearance was for India at the Asia Cup, during their Super Fours match against Sri Lanka on September 26. He has been out of action since then owing to a left quadricep injury.

Also Read | Ashes 2025-26: Usman Khawaja Remains Short of Full Fitness Ahead of AUS vs ENG Gabba Test.

He began his rehabilitation at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on October 15, pausing for a three-day Diwali break before resuming his fitness regimen from October 21 to November 29.

Hardik's availability for Baroda and whether he can appear in any further fixtures will depend on whether and when he is called up to join the India squad for preparation.

One of India's heavyweights in T20S, Pandya has slammed 1860 runs in 120 games at an average of 27.35 and a strike rate of 141.01, with five fifties under his belt.

Pandya has delivered equally with the ball, scalping 98 wickets in 108 innings at an average of 26.58 with three four-wicket hauls under his belt.

Pandya is the third-highest wicket-taker for India in the shortest format, only behind Jasprit Bumrah (99) and Arshdeep Singh (105).

Baroda lost their opening encounters against Bengal and Puducherry at the SMAT - by six wickets and 17 runs, respectively - but have bounced back to win against Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)