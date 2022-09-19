Chennai, Sep 19 (PTI) India's Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu defeated compatriot Navaneeth Prabhu in four games in the men's singles first round action in the HCL-SRFI Indian Tour Chennai leg squash tournament which got underway here on Monday.

Sandhu, a wild card entrant, won 11-2, 7-11, 11-8, 11-8 against Prabhu, to book a berth in the second round.

Ravi Dixit, however, went down to Adegoke Onaopemipo of Nigeria in four games.

The seeded players received a bye in the first round and will be seen in action on Tuesday.

Notable names in the fray include Aly Abou Eleinen of Egypt (world rank 63) and Martin Svec (Czech Republic, world rank 83) among men. India's Tanvi Khanna (world No.92) will be the top-seed in the women's section which also features Sunayna Kuruvilla.

Results: Women's singles (Indians unless otherwise mentioned): Rathika Suthanthira Seelan beat Vasudha Surange 11-8, 12-10, 11-7; Anahat Singh beat Janet Vidhi 11-8, 11-4, 11-5; Amina El Rihany (Egypt) beat Ona Blasco (Spain) 11-0, 11-4, 11-4; Pooja Arthi R beat Lim Jee Nee (Singapore) 11-3, 11-5, 11-3.

Nour Ramy (Egypt) beat Sanika Choudhari 11-9, 11-3, 12-10; Salma El Alfy (Egypt) beat Sunita Patel 11-7, 6-11, 11-8, 11-6; Tiana Parasrampuria beat Radhika Rathore 11-2, 11-5, 11-5; Shameena Riaz beat Shahd Elrefaey (Egypt) 12-10, 11-9, 6-11, 11-3.

Men: Abdelaziz Hegazy (Egypt) beat Yuvraj Wadhwani 12-10, 9-11, 11-6, 11-3; Ziad Ibrahim (Egypt) beat Ho Ka Hei (HKG) 8-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-1; Adegoke Onaopemipo (Nigeria) beat Ravi Dixit 11-6, 9-11, 11-4, 11-4; Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu beat Navaneeth Prabhu 11-2, 7-11, 11-8, 11-8.

Lewis Doughty (England) beat Mahmoud Abouelleil (Egypt) 11-1, 11-3, 11-0; Lam Shing Fung (Hong Kong) bt Seif Nasser (Egypt) 16-14, 11-6, 11-4; Naoki Hayashi (Japan) beat Arihant K S 11-8, 11-4, 11-5; Tomotaka Endo (Japan) beat Rounak Yadav 14-16, 11-3, 11-4, 11-4.

