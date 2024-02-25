Bengaluru, Feb 25 (PTI) Mumbai Indians rode on skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Amelia Kerr's half-century partnership to cruise to a five-wicket win against Gujarat Giants in their Women's Premier League match here on Sunday.

Set a winning target of 127, Harmanpreet (46 not out) and Amelia (31) strung together a 66-run stand after the defending champions had lost three quick wickets.

Also Read | FIH Pro League 2024: Indian Men’s Hockey Team Beats Ireland 4-0 to End Campaign At Home.

Harmanpreet hit a huge six as MI finished the game in 18.1 overs.

Earlier, veteran pacer Shabnim Ismail and leg-spinner Amelia produced fine spells, helping Mumbai Indians restrict Gujarat Giants to an under-par 126 for nine.

Also Read | Jonny Bairstow Becomes Eighth Highest Run Scorer for England in International Cricket, Overtakes Andrew Strauss to Achieve Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024.

Ismail (3/18), who had retired from international cricket, showed that her fire has not dwindled while opening Mumbai's bowling in the Power Play segment, dismissing Veda Krishnamurthy and Harleen Deol.

Both Veda and Deol were trapped in front of the wicket with balls that swung back into them at a fair clip.

Pacer Nat-Sciver Brunt jettisoned Phoebe Litchfield in the sixth over as the Giants ended the Power Play at 43 for three. Their innings nosedived further from there as Giants failed to find a boundary in the next 44 balls, and to add to their woes, they also lost wickets at regular intervals.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Giants 126/9 in 20 overs (Shabnim Ismail 3/18, Amelia Kerr 4/17) lost to Mumbai Indians 129 for 5 in 18.1 overs overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 22, Harmanpreet Kaur 46 not out, Amelia Kerr 31) by 5 wkts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)