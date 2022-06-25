Dambulla [Sri Lanka], June 25 (ANI): Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Saturday overtook former skipper Mithali Raj to become India's leading T20I runscorer.

Harmanpreet achieved this feat during the second T20I match against Sri Lanka in which she remained unbeaten on 31. The current Indian captain has scored 2,372 runs in 123 matches at an average of 27. She has scored one century and six half-centuries. She set the record 16 days after Mithali's retirement.

Also Read | IND vs IRE 1st T20I 2022, Malahide Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs Ireland Match At The Village Cricket Stadium.

Mithali Raj had scored 2,364 runs in 89 T20Is at an average of 38 with 17 half-centuries.

Harmanpreet played a captain's knock and her 31 runs helped India in a five-wicket victory in the second T20I of the three-match series at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla on Saturday. With this win, India clinched the series 2-0.

Also Read | Raphinha Transfer News: Arsenal To Submit Improved Offer For Leeds United Winger.

Opener Smriti Mandhanas' 39 also were also a big boost in the run chase against Sri Lanka.

It was a poor day for Sri Lanka's batting and bowling on a difficult surface though their bowlers gave breakthroughs.

Chasing 126, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma took India off to a flying start with a 30-run partnership. From there on, India didn't look back and clinched a five-wicket victory with five balls remaining.

For Sri Lanka, Inoka Ranaweera and Oshadi Ranasinghe bagged two wickets each respectively. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)