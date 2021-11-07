Sonepat, Nov 7 (PTI) Haryana topped the medal tally in the recurve section, while Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, SAI National Centre of Excellence and Punjab also impressed in the first Khelo India Archery Tournament (North Zone) here on Sunday.

Sachin Gupta of Haryana led the show in the senior recurve section and his fellow archers made a clean sweep in the junior recurve women's section to ensure a top finish.

Also Read | NZ vs AFG Stat Highlights, T20 World Cup 2021: Kane Williamson & Co Qualifies for Semi-Finals, Team India Knocked Out of Tournament.

The tournament was conducted for the archers from the northern zone -- Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttrakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan -- to give them exposure at the domestic level.

A total of 91 recurve archers -- 53 men and 38 women -- and 76 compound archers -- 49 men and 27 women -- took part in the inaugural edition.

Also Read | PAK 35/1 in 6.1 Overs | Pakistan vs Scotland Live Score Updates of T20 World Cup 2021 Match 41: Hamza Tahir Removes Mohammad Rizwan.

The Khelo India Archery events would gradually be held regularly in different times of the year by incorporating them in the calendar, Archery Association of India president Arjun Munda said.

"Initially, the plan is to hold the Khelo India event on the first Sunday of every month, provided there is no conflict with other important events," Munda said.

"The purpose is to identify the hidden talents and nurture them by providing competition opportunities to those who do not get enough competitions.

"Both AAI and SAI hope that such an event will boost the development of grassroots and hidden archers and at the same time improve the performance of elite archers," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)