Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], August 20 (ANI): The quarter-finals of the 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship saw Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Punjab seal their spots for the semi-finals in Jalandhar, Punjab. In the first Quarter-Final of the day, Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Karnataka in a close 3-2 match with Navraj Singh (6'), Sachin (22') and Chirag (59') scoring for Hockey Haryana while Nitesh Sharma (28') and Sampan Ganapathy (43') scored for Hockey Karnataka.

After a rain-washed day, the second Quarter-Final took place in the evening with Uttar Pradesh Hockey taking on Hockey Madhya Pradesh and defeating them 2-1 to secure their place. Satyam Pandey (34') and Akash Pal (47') scored a goal each for Uttar Pradesh Hockey, while the lone goal for Hockey Madhya Pradesh was scored by Harsh Phalswal (59') in the final minutes of the game.

In the third Quarter - Final match, Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Manipur Hockey 9-0 with Karan Lakra (54', 59') scoring two goals and Bilkan Oram (4'), Ritik Lakra (25'), Yojin Minz (27'), Nitesh Minz (28'), Harun Minz (29'), Abhisek Topno (39') and Deepak Pradhan (47') scoring a goal each.

The final match of the day took place between Hockey Punjab and Hockey Jharkhand, with the host cementing their place in the semi-finals with a 4-1 win over Hockey Jharkhand. Japnit Singh (8', 47') scored two goals for Hockey Punjab, while captain Gursewak Singh (4') and Jobanpreet Singh (57') scored one goal each. The lone goal for Hockey Jharkhand was scored by Amrit Horo (59').

Earlier in the tournament, Hockey Haryana registered a dominant 5-0 victory over Manipur Hockey in Pool C. Sunil (15'), Chirag (27'), Navraj Singh (50'), Rahul (56') and Ansh Kamboj (59') were the goalscorers for Hockey Haryana.

Hockey Punjab enjoyed a slim 3-2 win over Hockey Madhya Pradesh in Pool A. Om Rajnesh Saini (3'), Lovenoor Singh (14') and Japnit Singh (41') scored goals for Hockey Punjab. Mohd Anas (19') and Sohil Ali (39') scored the two goals for Hockey Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

