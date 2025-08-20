UCL 2025-26 Play-Off Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce will be facing Benfica in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League play-off round. The Turkish giants are hoping to reach the group stage of Europe’s premier competition for the first time since 2008-09 and it is a massive game for them. Jose Mourinho has been one of the giants of football management and won the competition twice but getting to the group stage with his club Fenerbahce will be huge for him considering how the team has struggled when it comes to the continental tournament. Opponents Benfica will be aiming for a fifth consecutive appearance in the Champions League and they will be confident of a good showing here. UCL 2024–25 Final: Desire Doue Double Leads PSG to First UEFA Champions League Trophy in 5–0 Thrashing of Inter Milan.

Fenerbahce will be without the services of Rodrigo Becao, who is injured. John Duran and Youssef En-Nesyri will be taking care of the attacking responsibilities in the final third. Fred and Sofyan Amrabat will be the enforcers in midfield, looking to stamp their authority on the game. Nelson Semedo out wide will be creating chances for the team while also keeping an eye on the opposition attackers.

Vangelis Pavlidis, the lead striker for Benfica, will be a threat for Fenerbahce given his brilliant goal scorning record. Franjo Ivanovic, the new arrival for the club, will be looking to make his mark as he starts in the final third. Bruma, Manu Silva, Alexander Bah, and Tomas Araujo are out injured and will miss out for the Portuguese side.

Fenerbahce vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Fenerbahce vs Benfica, Date Thursday, August 20 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Ülker Stadyumu Fenerbahçe Şükrü Saracoğlu Spor Kompleksi Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network

When is Fenerbahce vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

The Fenerbahce vs Benfica match is set to be played at the Ülker Stadyumu Fenerbahçe Şükrü Saracoğlu Spor Kompleksi, and it starts at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Where to Get Live Telecast of Fenerbahce vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Season. Fans in India find TV viewing options of Fenerbahce vs Benfica live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For Fenerbahce vs Benfica online viewing options, read below. Real Madrid Announces Signing of Alvaro Carreras From Benfica; Los Blancos Secure Deal With Spanish Fullback For Six Seasons

How to Get Live Streaming of Fenerbahce vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India might find viewing options for the Fenerbahce vs Benfica UEFA Champions League 2025–26 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Fenerbahce at home should create plenty of chances in the game and could take an early lead in the tie.

