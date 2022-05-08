Jamshedpur, May 8 (PTI) Yash, a 17-year-old from Haryana, clinched the boys U-18 gold in the fourth AFI Indian Open Javelin Throw Competition here on Sunday.

Yash won the event with his opening throw of 67.42m in fading light at the JRD Tata Sports Complex here.

Also Read | PSG v Troyes, Ligue 1 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Get Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

It was the second best throw by an Indian U-18 athlete since September 2019.

Yash followed up his first throw with efforts of 65.21, 63.24, 64.05 and 65.46m before easing off with a 57.85m final throw.

Also Read | SRH vs RCB Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Wanindu Hasaranga, Faf du Plessis Shine As Royal Challengers Bangalore Register Fine Win.

Earlier, Delhi's Disha won the girls U-16 event with a best throw of 34.87m.

Results:

Boys U-18 (700gm): 1. Yash (Haryana) 67.42m; 2. Himanshu Mishra (Madhya Pradesh) 66.40; 3. Sanoj Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 60.92.

Girls U-16 (500gm): 1. Disha (Delhi) 34.87m; 2. Muskan Patel (Uttar Pradesh) 34.30; 3. Tanisha Yadav (Rajasthan) 31.20.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)