Los Angeles, Apr 25 (PTI) Nasa Hataoka carded 4-under 67 that included an eagle and four birdies to grab her sixth career LPGA title at the LA Open here.

India's Aditi Ashok did not have a great week as she missed the cut with rounds of 77-73.

Also Read | LSG vs MI Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Ton-Up KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants Pile More Misery on Mumbai Indians.

Hataoka began the final round with a four-shot lead and finished with a 15-under total of 269.

She won by a five-stroke margin over Australian Hannah Green, who carded a closing 68 for 274.

Also Read | Can Mumbai Indians Still Qualify for IPL 2022 Playoffs After 36-Run Defeat to Lucknow Super Giants?.

The highlight of the final day for the 23-year-old from Ibaraki Prefecture was a 35-foot eagle putt at the par-four 15th to lead by six shots so that a closing bogey was barely a blip.

Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom had five birdies without a bogey in a 66 that put her tied for third on 277 alongside the 2019 winner Minjee Lee of Australia, who carded a 68. South Korean star Park In-bee closed with a 70.

World number one Ko Jin-young, who was tied atop the leader board with Hataoka after three rounds, suffered a late quadruple bogey and closed with a 4-over par 75 and was T-21.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)