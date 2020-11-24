Turin [Italy], November 24 (ANI): Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo wants his side to approach the upcoming Champions League match against Ferencvaros in the "best way possible".

"We have to approach the match in the best way possible. Losses of concentration are not allowed. We want to secure qualification as soon as we can," the club's official website quoted Pirlo as saying.

Also Read | Australia's Likely Playing XI for 1st ODI vs India: Probable Australian Cricket Team Line-up for Series Opener in Sydney.

Juventus are currently placed on the fourth spot on the Serie A table with 16 points from eight games. In the Champions League, the club has played three matches so far, registering two wins and a defeat.

Pirlo further stated: "Sealing qualification tomorrow would be very important because it would allow breathing space to those who have played the most at the start of the season."

Also Read | Jack Grealish Transfer News Update: Pep Guardiola Wants Aston Villa Star At Manchester City.

Ferencvaros's performance in the Champions League has not been up to the mark. The club has played three matches so far and is yet to claim their first win in the competition.

Juventus will take on Ferencvaros on November 25. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)