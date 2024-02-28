Bengaluru, Feb 28 (PTI) Hayley Matthews made a scrappy half-century as Mumbai Indians reached a competitive 161 for six against UP Warriorz in a Women's Premier League game here on Wednesday.

Mumbai did not have the services of skipper and in-form Harmanpreet Kaur and lead pacer Shabnim Ismail, as both were nursing niggles.

Nat-Sciver Brunt led Mumbai but the absence of Harmanpreet was visible in their batting in the middle overs as Matthews (55, 47b, 9x4, 1x6) often struggled for timing.

The defending champions made a sedate start to their innings and they had to wait till the fourth over for the first four.

Yastika Bhatia (26, 22b) gave Mumbai the much-needed acceleration when the left-hander hammered 18 runs off left-arm pacer Anjali Sarvani through a sequence of three fours and a six, which was thumped right over the bowler's head.

However, Bhatia did not last long as a pull played closer to her body off Harris ended in the hands of Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Matthews too tried to up the tempo and found the occasional big hits amid a slew of mis-time shots. Her four and six off successive balls off left-arm spinner Gayakwad were a reminder to her power and timing when in flow.

The West Indian, who was dropped on 43 by Deepti Sharma off Harris, reached her fifty in 44 balls but could not kick on.

Her effort to clear long-on off Gayakwad did not have elevation and distance as Harris completed an easy catch.

A couple of hefty blows in the final stages by Pooja Vastrakar (18, 12b) and Issy Wong (15 not out off 6) helped Mumbai to cross the 150-run mark.

