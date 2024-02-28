Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 28: UP Warriorz won the toss and decided to field first against Mumbai Indians in the sixth match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. WPL 2024: ‘Laura Wolvaardt Will Come Into Consideration at Some Point’, Says Beth Mooney.

The Mumbai-based franchise are at their top form currently as they have sealed two consecutive wins in the T20 tournament. MI stand in second place in the WPL standings with 4 points.

Meanwhile, UP Warriorz had a disappointing run in the second season of the WPL as they failed to clinch a victory in their opening two games of the WPL 2024 and stand in fourth place in the points table. While speaking at the toss, UP skipper Alyssa Healy said that they were "outclassed" in their previous game in the tournament.

"We'll bowl first. We got pretty close in the first game but were outclassed in the second game. One change for us. It's always some extra spice, but this is WPL and it's Indian conditions (on the possible AUS-ENG rivalry with Nat Sciver-Brunt)," Healy said.

On the other hand, Nat Sciver-Brunt confirmed that Harmanpreet Kaur has suffered a niggle for which she has been kept out of the playing eleven.

"Harman has got a niggle, too early in the competition and we wanted to rest her. Shabmin Ismail has a niggle and she misses out as well. Harman has led us well, I've picked up a bit from her. Lots of chants for RCB, but we've done well to silence the crowd as well," Sciver-Brunt said. WPL 2024: ‘Renuka Thakur’s Two Wickets Gave Gujarat Giants Shock They Couldn’t Recover From’, Says Saba Karim.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Yastika Bhatia (Wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Issy Wong, S Sajana, Humaira Kazi, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque.

UP Warriorz Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (Wk/C), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad. (ANI)

