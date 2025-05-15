New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Head coaches are the cornerstone of any football team, the master strategists and cultural architects. From instilling a winning mentality and nurturing talent to devising tactical game plans and steering their squads toward glory, they are instrumental in defining a team's identity and success, as per the official website of ISL.

The Indian Super League (ISL) has seen head coaches from around the globe leave their mark, guiding their teams with tactical acumen and leadership. From Jose Molina's record-breaking campaign with Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) to Jamshedpur FC's (JFC) resurgence under Khalid Jamil, the 2024-25 season has been shaped by the tactical brilliance and unwavering commitment of these figures on the touchline.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Romario Shepherd, Liam Livingstone Rejoin Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad Ahead of Remainder of Indian Premier League.

Jose Molina led Mohun Bagan Super Giant to their first-ever ISL double this season. With several big names in the squad, the Spaniard easily managed the dressing room and guided the Mariners (MBSG) to break numerous league records.

Molina's men accumulated 56 points in the 2024-25 Indian Super League season, becoming the first team to cross the 50-point mark in a single campaign. MBSG's defenders scored 14 goals, making them the first club to register 10+ goals by defenders in a single season. The team also scored 52 goals and kept 16 clean sheets, setting new benchmarks in the league.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Net Worth: Check Out Star Cricketer’s Wealth, Properties, Brand Endorsements and More as He Retires from Test Cricket.

Gerard Zaragoza experienced an eventful campaign with Bengaluru FC (BFC), guiding the team to the playoffs and the ISL Cup final. Despite falling short of silverware, the Blues (BFC) showed steady progress under the Spanish head coach and consistently demonstrated their potential throughout the season.

Under Zaragoza's leadership, Bengaluru FC conceded their first goal of the 2024-25 season after 494 minutes of play, becoming the first team to go over 400 minutes from the start of a season without conceding. The Blues' cohesion and lightning-fast transitions made them one of the most formidable sides this season.

Khalid Jamil has proved his mettle time and again. The Indian head coach guided Jamshedpur FC to a top-six finish for the first time in three years and led them to the semi-finals--a remarkable achievement for a team that had spent recent seasons in the bottom half of the table.

Under Jamil's guidance, Jamshedpur FC delivered impressive performances, relying on tactical awareness, particularly on home soil. The Men of Steel (JFC) showcased structure, discipline, and a resolute mentality under pressure. Their commitment to an old-school style of football, infused with renewed vigour, set them apart in the league and laid the foundation for something greater in the future.

Manolo Marquez's men finished second to MBSG in the league standings, but FC Goa (FCG) were in the race for the League Shield throughout the season. Their consistent attacking dominance was evident as they scored in 23 consecutive league matches, becoming the first team to achieve this feat and setting a new benchmark in the league.

FC Goa stood out for their versatility and emphasis on collective strength over individual brilliance. Under Marquez's guidance, several emerging talents like Brison Fernandes, Ayush Chhetri, and Hrithik Tiwari made their mark in the league, playing key roles for the Gaurs throughout the campaign. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)