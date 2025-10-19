Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI): England veteran all-rounder Heather Knight marked her 300th international appearance in style, smashing a brilliant century against hosts India in the ICC Women's World Cup group-stage clash at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Knight's classy 109 off just 91 deliveries, laced with fifteen fours and a six, guided England to a competitive total of 288/8 in 50 overs.

Also Read | Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Premier League 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Earlier, England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt won the toss and opted to bat first. Openers Tammy Beaumont (22) and Amy Jones (56) gave England a solid foundation, adding 73 runs for the opening wicket before Deepti Sharma provided India their first breakthrough. The all-rounder soon dismissed Jones as well, swinging the momentum briefly back India's way.

Knight and Nat Sciver-Brunt (38) joined forces, and the duo added 113 runs, consolidating England's innings. However, once Sciver-Brunt fell to Shree Charani and Knight was run out by Amanjot Kaur, England suffered a collapse and missed the opportunity to touch the 300-run mark.

Also Read | New Zealand vs England Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 2nd T20I 2025 and Who Will Win NZ vs ENG T20I?.

Towards the end, Charlie Dean's unbeaten cameo of 19 off 13 balls, including two boundaries, ensured England closed in on 290.

For India, Deepti Sharma was the standout performer with the ball, finishing with 4/51 in her ten overs. The spell also saw her reach a major milestone, becoming only the second Indian bowler to claim 150 wickets in women's ODIs, now taking her tally to 153, behind the legendary Jhulan Goswami (255). Deepti's all-round consistency continues to shine, as she also has 2607 runs in the format.

Apart from Deepti, Shree Charani chipped in with 2/68 from her full quota.

India will now face a stiff challenge as they look to chase down 289 runs against the English attack in front of the Indore crowd.

Brief scores: England 288/8 in 50 overs ( Heather Knight 109, Amy Jones 56; Deepti Sharma 4/51) vs India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)