Wellington [New Zealand], March 22 (ANI): Right-arm quick Matt Henry has been ruled out of New Zealand's last two T20Is against Pakistan and will continue "his injury rehabilitation programme."

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) released a statement on Saturday to confirm the experienced quick's omission from the series, "BLACKCAPS pace-bowler Matt Henry has been ruled out of the remainder of the KFC T20I series against Pakistan as he continues his injury rehabilitation programme."

Also Read | Heather Knight Steps Down As England Women's Cricket Team Captain After Head Coach Jon Lewis Departure.

Despite a shoulder injury, Henry was included in New Zealand's squads for the fourth and fifth T20Is against Pakistan. Henry injured his right shoulder during the recent ICC Champions Trophy semi-final win against South Africa. He has also been managing an ongoing left knee issue.

Canterbury pace-bowler Zak Foulkes, who was named for the first three T20Is, has been retained for the remainder of the series. The 22-year-old returned with figures of 1/11 (three overs) in the first game and 0/32 (three overs) in the second game.

Also Read | SRH vs RR Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 Match 2.

Another notable tweak in the Kiwis' squad is Kyle Jamieson's absence from the last two games of the five-match affair. He delivered a Player of the Match performance in the series opener with searing figures of 3/8.

After an explosive start to the series, Jamieson toiled hard during New Zealand's defeat in the third T20I. He floundered in causing trouble to Pakistan's inexperienced batters and turned out to be expensive, with figures of 0/54. Will O'Rourke has come in to replace Jamieson.

New Zealand are currently leading the series 2-1 after the first three games. The hosts kicked off the five-match affair with back-to-back wins. The Men in Green bounced back in the third clash by chasing down a herculean 205-run total and sealing a 9-wicket win, keeping the series alive.

New Zealand squad for last two T20Is vs Pakistan: Michael Bracewell (capt), Finn Allen, Mitchell Hay (wk), Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert (wk), Mark Chapman, Zakary Foulkes, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Jacob Duffy, Will O'Rourke, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)