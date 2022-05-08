Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals on Sunday said that their West Indian batter Shimron Hetmyer has left for Guyana for the birth of his first child.

"We are helping him (Hetymer) in every way we can, and our best wishes are with him and his wife Nirvani," the Royals said on their official Twitter handle.

Also Read | LSG vs KKR Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Quinton de Kock Shines As Lucknow Beat Struggling Kolkata.

They also said that Hetymer would return to Mumbai soon and resume his duties for the franchise for the remaining matches of the IPL.

"We look forward to Shimron then returning to Mumbai, and resuming duties at the Royals for the remainder of our matches in IPL 2022," the franchise added.

Also Read | Carlos Alcaraz Beats Novak Djokovic To Book Madrid Open 2022 Final Berth.

Royals, who had defeated Punjab Kings in their last league game, will play Delhi Capitals in their next match.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)