New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Hockey India on Saturday named a 65-member core probable group for the senior women's national coaching camp, set to begin at the SAI center in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The group has been selected based on the players' recent performances at the Senior Women's National Championship in Panchkula, where Hockey Jharkhand emerged champions, defeating Hockey Haryana in a tense shootout.

"We saw some exceptionally talented players at the National Championships earlier this month and players have been called-up basis how they performed for their respective state teams," India chief coach Harendra Singh, who was present at the domestic national championship, said in a release.

"This camp with 65 players will give us a sense of how they can be prepared for the next level in their careers. The group will be pruned down to 40 members for the next phase of FIH Hockey Pro League and from 31st March to 19th April, it will be a group of 40 players who will be in camp for the next international event.

"However, from 23rd to 30th April, we will be closely monitoring the larger group of 65 and basis how they fair, the list of 40 will be confirmed," he added.

While 30 players from the existing core group have been retained, new players have been called up from Assam, Chandigarh, Himachal, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Manipur, Punjab, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, CRPF, Odisha, CBDT, Mizoram, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh.

Players retained from the existing core group:

Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, Madhuri Kindo, Mahima Chaudhary, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Jyoti Chhatri, Jyoti, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Salima Tete, Manisha Chauhan, Ajmina Kujur, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi, Baljeet Kaur, Deepika Soreng, Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Vandana Katariya, Deepika, Preetu Dubey, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Deauty Dungdung, and Mumtaz Khan.

Newcomers called up for the camp:

Samiksha Saxena, Komalpreet Kaur, Mahima, Kirti Deshmukh, Sapna Bhengra, Anjali Barwa, Anjna Dungdung, Meenu Rani, Niru Kullu, Kruthika Prakash, Suman Devi Thoudam, Sujata Kujur, Mahima Tete, Albela Rani Toppo, Pooja Yadav, Sakshi Shukla, Simran Singh, Nandini, Karmanpreet Kaur, Annu, Chandana Jagadish, Selestina Horo, Nikki Kullu, Kavita, Jyoti, Lotla Mary, Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar, Rajni Bala, Aishwarya Chavan, Pinki Ekka, Dipimonika Toppo, Usha, Manju Chorsiya, Ashwini Kolekar, and Hritika Singh. PTI

