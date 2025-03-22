Last year's runner-up, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), will take on the 2008 champions, Rajasthan Royals (RR), in the second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition. The much-awaited encounter between Sunrisers and Royals will be hosted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, March 23. The SRH vs RR IPL 2025 clash will begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). This will be the first-afternoon match in the IPL season 18. SRH vs RR Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 Match 2.

Pat Cummins will continue to lead the Hyderabad-based franchise. In the Rajasthan camp, star player Riyan Parag will captain the side for the first three matches. Regular skipper Sanju Samson will take the leadership responsibility after the wicketkeeper-batter gets fully fit. Both franchises have been filled with some amazing players who can turn the match in their side's favour. Sunrisers and Rajasthan are having some new faces in their camp for the IPL 2025 edition. Ahead of the high-voltage clash between Hyderabad and Rajasthan, fans are eager to know how Hyderabad's weather will be during the match hours.

Hyderabad Weather Live

The SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST on March 23. The second match of the cash-rich IPL will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The weather for the second match of the IPL 2025 will see no rain throughout the match hours. A clear sky is expected in Hyderabad on Sunday. The temperature will be around 26 to 29 degrees Celsius. A full match is expected on the cards. SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 2.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Pitch Report

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is generally known for favouring batters. For the match between SRH and RR, it is expected to be a high-scoring encounter, with an average first-inning total that could be in the 200-220 range.

