Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) Two sets of back-to-back birdies helped Hitaashee Bakshi take a one-shot lead after the opening round of the second leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club here on Tuesday.

Hitaashee, who has yet to attain success since the 2022 season when she won three times, had five birdies against two bogeys, one on each side of the Par-70 BPGC course.

Trailing Hitaashee were Amandeep Drall, Sneha Singh and Ridhima Dilawari, who carded 2-under 68 each, while the only other under-par score came from amateur Vidhatri Urs (69).

Hitaashee, having finished third on the Hero Order of Merit in 2022, featured only in nine events in 2023 when she also suffered an injury.

Now, she appears to be finding her rhythm again, as she was tied for second last week when amateur Nishna Patel won the title.

Hitaashee had a bogey on the third hole but quickly recovered with a birdie on the fourth.

She continued with consecutive birdies on the sixth and seventh holes, and later on the 14th and 15th. However, she faced a setback after dropping a shot on the par-4 11th.

Sneha Singh, also tied second last week, had three birdies against a bogey, and Amandeep Drall had the same. Both Sneha and Amandeep dropped shots on the par-4 ninth, their only blemish of the day.

Ridhima Dilawari came back bogey-free but with only a birdie on either side of the course.

Disha Kavery (70) was the sole sixth, while Neha Tripathi, Khushi Khanijau and Taniya Balasuriya, were tied for seventh at 1-over 71 each. Rhea Jha and amateur Mannat Brar were Tied 10th with cards of 2-over 72 each.

Experienced Vani Kapoor had a rough start with 6-over 76, as did Seher Atwal, and they were tied for 21st place.

Last week's winner, amateur Nishna Patel, had a disappointing round of 7-over 77 and was way down in T-26th place.

